Edward Glenn Truswell aged 69 of Saranac passed away October 25, 2020 at home. Ed was born April 4, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Edward A. and Dorothy B. (Jones) Truswell.
He attended Wayne State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree and later attended MSU where he received his Master's in Music. Ed married June E. Thomas July 7, 1979 in South Bend, Indiana. He was a member of St. John the Apostle Episcopal Church in Ionia. Ed volunteered at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary. He was a Black Belt in Taekwondo, water ski nut and avid Trumpet player. Ed loved NASCAR, especially Earnhardt SR. and JR. but never a Busch fan. He was able to attend over 10 NASCAR Tracks.
Surviving are his wife June Thomas-Truswell of Saranac. Sons; Edward "Ted" Truswell (Calla Fisher) of Saranac and Jonathan (Alexandra) Truswell of Wayland. Grandchildren; Maelynn and Topher Truswell. Sister Ellen (Tim) Morehouse. 3 nieces and 2 nephews; special sister-in-law, Billie Thorington; niece, Jennifer Parker, whom both helped care for him during his illness; and special friends, Andy Salka and Dave Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Upon his request cremation has taken place at there will be Memorial Services held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Episcopal Church with Father John Kirkman officiating. If you're planning to attend, please RSVP to June.truswell@gmail.com
. There will be a visitation at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Friday, November 20th from 4-7 p.m. The family has requested that you not send flowers, Memorial Contributions to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary or St. John the Apostle Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com