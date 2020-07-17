Eilene Pennington

On Thursday July 16 2020, Eilene Georgiana Pennington went home with her Heavenly Father. Eilene was born in Lansing on April 28, 1953. She met her true love , Lynn Pennington, over a $3 wiper motor at her father's salvage yard in the Fall of 1970. The two were quickly smitten and were wed on July 17, 1971. By 1978 they and their two daughters established Lake Odessa as their hometown. Eilene was a proud Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. No matter what the activity, she was her family's #1 fan. Eilene's life displayed her gift of encouragement to all she encountered. She was known for her beautiful smile and welcoming heart. Her favorite pass time was being surrounded by family and friends.

She leaves behind her loving husband, 2 daughters, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grand children who are thankful for the life she led and the legacy she leaves behind. She is also survived by her sister, sisters and brothers in law, cousins and many nieces and nephews.



