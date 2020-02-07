Home

Lehman Funeral Homes - Ionia
220 Rich Street
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-2250
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes - Ionia
220 Rich Street
Ionia, MI 48846
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes - Ionia
220 Rich Street
Ionia, MI 48846
View Map
1933 - 2020
Ellajean Miller, age 86, of Ionia, passed away February 3, 2020. She was born September 15, 1933 in Ionia, Michigan, the daughter of Elga and Edith (Ward) Roberts. Ellajean enjoyed providing childcare for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Miller; sisters, Estella Jeffers and Maryetta Musser; brothers-in-law, Clinton Jeffers, Burl Musser, Henry Luett Johann, and Paul Jerman. Surviving Ellajean are her sisters, Janet (Elijah) Ward and Ruth Ann Jerman and numerous nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service will be officiated by Pastor Kenneth Harger at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Portland. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Shiloh Community Church in memory of Ellajean. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
