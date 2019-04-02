|
|
Ellen M. Snider, 82, of Brush, CO, formerly of Orleans and Stanton, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Brush. Ellen was born on January 29, 1937 in Detroit, the daughter of Ralph W. Sr. and Bertha E. (Blough) Brown.
Ellen married Ward Albert Snider on December 21, 1962 in Pontiac. She had worked as a secretary with Dedoes Industries, Inc (a paint mixing manufacturing company) for 29 years. She was a past member of Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Greenville. She had moved to Colorado to be closer to her family.
She is loved and survived by her children; Steven (Leslie) Brown of Michigan, Dean (Trudy) Brown of Pennsylvania and Michael (Carla) Brown of WY, grandchildren . great grandchildren, siblings; Ralph (Kay) Brown of South Carolina, David (Irene) Brown of UT and Terry L. ( Bette) Brown of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband Ward in 1985, her parents, and a brother; Robert L. Brown.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding with Bishop/Counsel Chris Johnson officiating. A committal service will follow in Orleans Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Missionary Fund at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Greenville. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Ellen's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 2, 2019