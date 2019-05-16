Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Ellen Trumble Obituary
Ellen Marie Trumble aged 75 of Orleans formerly of Muir passed away May 13, 2019. She was born August 15, 1943 in Grand Rapids the daughter of Roy and Luella (Purdy) Bitely. Ellen was a Sparta High School graduate class of 1961. She married Ervin Junior Trumble May 28, 1987 in Muir. Ellen was an integral partner with the Christian Clothing Center in Ionia where she volunteered her time.
She loved gardening and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband Junior Trumble of Orleans. Sons; Scott Gorby (Sheri Pearce) of Ionia, Kevin (Lynette) Gorby of Ionia, Darryl Gorby of Mt. Pleasant, Brian (Audra) Gorby of Caledonia. Step children; Douglas (Shaun) Trumble of Ionia, Tracey (Chuck) Sturgis of Holland and Jody Trumble of Texas. Brother Harold (Arlene) Bitely of Sand Lake. Sisters; Estella (Deyo) Fessenden of Rockford and Linda (Bill) Bronkema of Florida. 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her step daughter Debbie Smoes and Daughter in law Kelli Gorby.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 11- 1. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Christian Clothing Center in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 16, 2019
