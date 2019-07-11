|
Elsie M Moore, age 86, a lifelong resident of Saranac passed away July 9, 2019. She was born February 14, 1933 in Saranac the daughter of Howard and Sable (Pinckney) Bowen.
She was a graduate of Saranac High School class of 1951. Elsie married Bruce Moore January 29, 1955. He passed away in 1989. She retired from Amway Corporation and was a member of Day Bible Church and the Red Hat Society. Elsie enjoyed quilting, sewing and baking. She loved her family, neighbors and helping others. She always enjoyed a good prank.
Elsie is survived by her children, Steven (Patricia) Moore of Saranac, Tammy (Roger) Blough of Saranac and Dawn (Brian) Sprague of Saranac; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Mooren and Pastor James Bowen officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, 5-8 pm at Galilee Baptist Church. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's name to Branch Adventures Youth Camp, Saranac, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefunealhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 11, 2019