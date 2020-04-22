|
Esther S. Weber age 90 of Ionia passed away April 19, 2020 in Ionia. She was born December 23, 1929 in El Paso, Texas the daughter of Rudolfo and Waneta (Sandoval) Silva. Esther married Lawrence Weber.
She was a great cook and had a terrific Beef Stew Recipe. Esther loved to Crochet, Travel, go out to eat and especially enjoyed donuts and cinnamon rolls.
Surviving are her children; Terry (Lillian) Madison of Mulliken, Margaret (Joseph) Boczar Jr. of Hudsonville, Tina (Robin) Lafler of Ionia, Billy Caswell of Ionia. Brothers Rudy Silva and Edward Wardy. Grandchildren; Dawn (Robert) Loveland, Arlin (Robin) Duke, Terry (Venessa) Madison, Kurt Duke, Tina Ruehs and fiancé Devin, Tracy (Ivor) Donis, Angie (Chris) Musser, Olivia (Andrew) Kalsbeek, Leslie Lytle, Joseph Boczar III, Timothy (Lisa) Boczar, Nicole (Larry) Judkins, Karlyle Lafler, Derek Bodman, Chelsea Caswell and Devin Caswell. Several Great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her husband Lawrence Weber, Daughter Patricia Weber, Grandson Edward Bodman, brother Raymon Enriquez, sisters Estella Mohler and Jenny Silva.
Private Graveside Services will be held for the family at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia Area Hospice. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 22, 2020