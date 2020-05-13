Eveline Marie (Schafer) Miller, age 95, Pewamo, loving mother, grandmother, great -grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Eveline was born on the family farm on May 1, 1925 in Pewamo, the daughter of Arnold M. and Dorothea (Halfman) Schafer. Eveline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo, a lifetime member of the Fowler-Westphalia-Pewamo V.F.W. Post #3733 Ladies Auxiliary, St. Joseph's Altar Society, and was a retired secretary from the Pewamo Elementary School. Eveline was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edmund "Ed" Miller; her parents; her in-laws, Fred and Edith (Feldpausch) Miller; her brothers, Ralph, Stanley, Ronald, and Delbert Schafer; great-grandsons, Lucas Reddin and Holden Weber. Surviving are her children, Ken (Sharon) Miller, Michael (Roseann) Miller, Ann (Roy) Simon, Mary Jane (Doug) Walter, and Dan (Debra) Miller; 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and another on the way; 1 great-great-grandchild; her siblings, Gilbert (Joan) Schafer, Bernice (Bill) Karber, David (Barbara) Schafer; and Miller in-laws, Therese (George) Fox, Sandra Miller, Kathleen Miller and many loving nieces and nephews.
Because of current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at this time in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Mass celebrating Eveline's life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo, at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 13, 2020.