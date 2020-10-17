Faye Van Dorple-Mellema, 89, of Resthaven's Boersma Cottage in Holland, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.Faye was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on October 29, 1930, to Jay and Gertrude (Moeke) Van Dorple. She was the oldest of six Van Dorple girls. Faye graduated from Zeeland High School, and Ohio State University with honors. Her graduate studies were completed at University of Oxford, Oxfordshire, England. Faye lived much of her life in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Holland. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Mellema, and two sisters: Oakley Kruid and Jacqueline Baarman.She is survived by three sisters: Mary Jo Zeerip of Grand Rapids, Marcia (Scott) Laarman of Hamilton, Judee (Jack) Decker of Holland; several nieces and nephews.There are three words to describe Faye: Beautiful, Brilliant, Best oldest sister of five little sisters.Faye's family wished to thank everyone at Boersma Cottage at Resthaven for their superb care and lovingkindness.At Faye's request, there will be no services.Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland.