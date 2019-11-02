|
|
Fern R. Hopkins, 85, of Fenwick, went to be with her Lord Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health- Butterworth Campus. Fern was born on July 1, 1934 near Blanchard, the daughter of Myron and Bernice ( Harper) Campbell. She graduated from Belding High School. In her working years Fern had worked as a nurse at the Belding Hospital and later as an assembler at the Chrysler Trim Plant in Lyons and later for Electrolux in Greenville. She enjoyed playing the accordion and an occasional trip to the casino. She enjoyed her monthly lunch meetings with the members of the Class of 1954 and the workers from her Chrysler years. Fern loved family time, whether at the holidays, birthday parties and the many family get togethers, she dearly loved those times. She also dearly loved and enjoyed her minions. Some folks thought she could relate so well to them because of her size, but it did not matter to Fern. She will be greatly missed by all. Fern is loved and survived by her children; Virgil (Bonnie) Hopkins of Greenville, Ervin (Julie) Hopkins of Stanton, Cleo (Nancy) Hopkins of Belding, Mae Loper of Fenwick, Julie Hopkins (Phil Jeffrey) of Ionia, Ruth (John) Coston of Stanton, Dawn (Elbert) Jeffrey of Fenwick, daughter in law; Margaret Hopkins of Lapeer, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cleo, four grandchildren; Brenda, Todd, Jessica, Daniel, a son in law; Keith Loper, a daughter in law; Barb Hopkins, a sister Erma and two brothers; Bob and Carl.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday November 4, 2019 at Shiloh Community Church with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Committal prayers will follow at Orleans Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Memorials may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in memory of Fern or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 2, 2019