|
|
Floyd Alfred Thomas Sr. aged 75 of Ionia passed away August 8, 2019. He was born June 14, 1944 in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Charles and Vernita (Warner) Thomas.
Floyd married Bonnie L. Fulton on August 21, 1965 she passed away May 7, 1990. He loved to mow the lawn, hunt, fish and tinker in the garage.
Surviving Floyd are his children; Kimberly Scott of Saranac, Floyd (Kim) Thomas of Ionia and Warren Thomas of Lake Odessa. Grandchildren; April Scott, Timothy Scott II, Ashley White, Ryan A. Thomas and Karlee Thomas. Great grandchildren; Brayden, Liam, Jonathon, Allissia, Angel, Karson, Karter and Kinslee. Brother Lyman Thomas of Indiana. Sisters Marlene Goodrich of California and Marian (Fred) Mulahbeck of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie and siblings William Thomas, Herman Thomas, Shirley Bilson, Dorothy Brundage, Carol Brown, Beula Doolittle, Elaine Ellena and infant twin brother, infant sister and infant brother.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a family gathering in Memory of Floyd on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Boston Township Hall in Saranac. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to . Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 14, 2019