Frances Esther Carr, 85, of Grand Rapids, MI, formerly of Ionia passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born January 16, 1934 in Edmore, Michigan to L. Harvey and Ruth Petersen. She is preceded in death by sister Doris (Horace) Bennett. She is survived by William, her spouse of 63 years and daughters Tina (Doug) Rudd, Patricia Copeland, Mary (Jack) Hausserman, Melinda (Brian) Talbot. Grandchildren Eric (Ellie) Rudd, Emily Rudd (Jon Zeneberg), Adam Copeland, Matthew Hausserman, Alex Hausserman (Emily Draper), Abigail Talbot, William Talbot (Sadie Shattuck), Joshua Talbot. Sister, Jean (Leo) Oberst of Edmore. Frances grew up in Edmore, the daughter of a potato and cucumber farmer. After high school, she attended Central Michigan University where she earned a degree in teaching. While at CMU, she was part of the concert choir. She continued to share her lovely alto singing voice throughout her life at friends weddings and church choirs. Frances enjoyed caring for her rose garden, golfing and baking, with many friends receiving a Danish pastry at Christmas time.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 3, 2019