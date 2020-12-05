Frank H. Mercado met with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 26, 2020, one day before his 97th birthday. He was a longtime resident and businessman in Ionia. Frank was born on November 27, 1923 in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Jesus and Luisa (Maldonado) Mercado. He spent his youth in Chicago, IL. In 1936 his family moved to Alma, MI. There he attended Alma High School and graduated in 1943.
He entered the Navy in 1942 and was in the Navy Seabees, Battalion 119 as a machinist mate second class. There he received the Asiatic Pacific Medal and Philippine Liberation Medal. He was discharged in 1946. After being discharged he attended Ferris Institute.
He met his beloved wife, Rosaline M. (Brown) Mercado, on a blind date and they were married May 6, 1950. They moved to Ionia in 1950 where he went to work for Martin Clothing Store as manager for 15 years. In 1965, he bought Hiler's Clothing store and he remained there until its closing in 1985.
While in business he served in many capacities for the city of Ionia. He was on the Planning Commission for the City of Ionia for 17 years, was a member of the Ionia Chamber of Commerce, life member of Knights of Columbus, life member of the Elks, life member of the VFW Sheridan post 5065 and life member of the Hunt and Fish club (serving as treasurer for 12 years and was President in 1972).
Frank and Rosaline had 5 children: Randy German, Marcia (Ernie) Ross, Chris, Matt (Betsy) and Madelyn. Grandchildren are Erin Hollon, Todd Hollon, and Tyler Mercado, and step-granddaughter, Melanie Laffert. He also has a great-granddaughter, Kimberlyn Hollon-Morseau, and step-great grandsons, Will and Ross Laffert.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 64 years, Rosaline and his son, Randy German.
Frank will always be remembered as a kind, generous and caring man who loved his family. He will be sadly missed by many.
Visitation will take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia from 11:00am until 1:00pm. Graveside services will follow for immediate family. Frank's wish was for memorial contributions to go to the Ss. Peter and Paul School and Faith Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.