Frank R. Stewart, age 90, of Lyons, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on on July 5, 1929 in Lansing, the son of Raymond and Clara (Beard) Stewart. As a young man, he quit high school to serve his beloved country enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War (1948-1951). He was stationed on the U.S.S. Missouri, which served as the ship the Japanese surrendered on in Tokyo on September 2, 1945. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Posts in Lyons and Portland. He enjoyed hunting (in the western U.S.), fishing (Rice Lake in Canada), bowling and mountain biking. He served as the Lyons Fire Dept. Fire Chief for many years. Frank married the love of his life, Barbara Ellen Obery on October 26, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; an infant son; brothers, Robert Stewart and John Stewart; brother-in-law, Russell Krueger; grandson, Brandon Stewart; granddaughter, Kaylee Stewart and a special niece, Johnny Rae Latham. Surviving are his children, Toni (Brian) DiPietro, Claire (Mike) Town, Cindy (Mike) Hoppes and Brandt (Claudette) Stewart; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betsy Krueger; sister-in-law, Beverly Stewart. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will be in Portland Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice in Grand Rapids or to the Ionia Co. Commission on Aging-Meals on Wheels in memory of Frank. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 21, 2020.
