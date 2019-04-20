|
Frank Thalison age 97 of Lansing, MI passed away April 18, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1921 in Ionia, MI the son of John and Gladys (Taylor) Thalison. He was a World War II Veteran whom served in the Army. Frank married first wife Verna Gale September 23, 1947 she passed away September 1995, he then married Joyce Thalison in June of 1996. Frank coached basketball at CMU and enjoyed speed skating at the Ionia County park and at the Ionia Fairgrounds. He enjoyed tobogganing, camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. He was a family man and very proud veteran. He always expressed his love and support to his sons, John, Jim and Jerry, and son-in-law Jerry Zander while they served in the military.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Joyce Thalison of Lansing; children, John (Mary) Thalison of Ionia, James (Debra) Thalison of Lyons, Joanne (Tom) Ziegler of Ionia, Jan (Don) Schwab of Florida, Joseph (Mary) Thalison of St. Louis, Jerald (Ada) Thalison of Las Vegas; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister Arduth (Bart) Fuller of Ionia; sister-in-law Justina Thalison of Ionia; 4 nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Verna, sister Ella Thalison, brother John Thalison, nephew Marty Thalison and son-in-law Jerry Zander.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Tracy Beyer officiating. Visitation will be 1-hour before the service. Interment at the Sunset Memorial Gardens following service. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Woodland Hospice House in Mt. pleasant. MI. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 20, 2019