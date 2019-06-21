Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
North Plains Church
Franklin White Obituary
Franklin White aged 89 of Portland passed away June 18, 2019. He was born April 2, 1930 in Lyons, Michigan the son of Leroy F. and Josie (Williams) White. Frank married Mary L. Loveless January 28, 1950 she preceded him in death in 1999.
He was an active member and elder at North Plains Church in Ionia. Frank loved the Lord and was an avid reader of the Bible. He worked as a Butcher for over 40 years. Frank loved golf, bowling and fishing. He also had an exceptional green thumb and was known for his gardens and flowers.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Surviving are his children Kathy Marie (Greg) Hill of Ionia, Danny Lee White of Belding, Patricia Ann Cruz of Belding, Nancy Lou Bowne of Ionia, Franklin Scott (Paula) White of Stanton, Luke Edward (LeeAnn) White of Belding, Melissa Dianne (Dan) Trierweiler of Ionia and Matthew Ray (Sherrie) White of Plymouth. Daughter in law Jean White of Ionia. 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. Sister Midge Matlock of Ionia.
Preceding Frank in death are his parents, step mother Maggie White, wife Mary, son Lawrence White and son-in-law Roberto Cruz, sisters Louise Mier, Eleanor Ingersol, Edna Beebe and Wanda Meeusen and granddaughter Desire Hill.
Funeral Services will be held at the North Plains Church Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Gladding officiating. Interment Tuttle Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to North Plains Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 21, 2019
