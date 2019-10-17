|
Fredrick A. Creighton, 91, of Stanton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. Fred was born on May 26, 1928 in Sebewa Township, MI., the son of Arthur and Esther (McNiel) Creighton.
He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. He retired from the city of Grand Ledge-Public Works Dept after many years of service. He enjoyed tractor pulls, assembling model airplanes. He recently had attended church at Rogers Height Christian.
Fred is loved and survived by his children; Ronnie Creighton of Blanchard, Penny Jesko of Big Rapids and Michael (Janice) Creighton of Stanwood, Susie (Bob) McKay of Howard City, Renae Nielson, Beverly Loding both of Gowen, Bonnie (Dave) Frisbie of Belding, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren and brother Rex Creighton of New York. Fred was also preceded in death by his parents, daughter Patsy, brother Karl, wife Barbara Jean, two grandsons; Gary Michael Creighton and Tommie Frisbie, daughter-in-law; Ardith and son-in-law; Jim Jesko.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Interment is in Lakeside Cemetery, Lake Odessa. Memorials may be given to the . To share a message of condolence or light a candle in Fred's memory; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 17, 2019