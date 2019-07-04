|
Gary Jesse (Ye'Shi) Reinhardt age 72 of Israel passed away June 26, 2019. He was born in Belding, MI the son of Robert and Erma (Morrison) Reinhardt. Gary served in the marines, during the Vietnam War. In 1992 he founded and directed "Hands of Mercy", a non-profit organization in Israel. It was established as a humanitarian outreach organization for the purpose of providing comfort and support to the many injured soldiers and victims of terror living throughout Israel.
Surviving are his siblings Tom (Pat) Reinhardt of Ionia, Bev (Tim) Reinhardt Potts of Hinckley, OH, Joy Camp of Carson City, Lois Wilber of Belding, Stan Reinhardt of Saranac, Lyle Griffith of Orleans, Lee (Evie) Griffith of Lyons and brother-in-law Barry Panter of California. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Lou Panter, brother-in-law Arnie Wilber, sister-in-law Tammy Griffith.
Funeral services for Jesse will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens 2894 Patterson Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512 on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 am with Yariv Goldman presiding. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Hands of Mercy c/o Virgil Biggs P.O. Box 60, Saranac, MI 48881. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 4, 2019