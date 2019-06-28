|
|
Gayla M. Haines, 78, of Sheridan, passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 at Spectrum Health United Memorial Campus in Greenville. Gayla was born on December 3, 1940 in Keene Township, the daughter of Alden and Esther (Monroe) Sparks.
Gayla graduated from Belding High School. She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, needlepoint , dancing and music. She worked at the Belding Hospital and retired in 1988 from Ionia Community Hospital and later Commission on Aging. Gayla was a member of St. Mary Church, Miriam. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is loved and survived by her children; Richard (Elaine) Haines of Lowell, Annette (Wayne) Collier of Sheridan and Michelle (Jeffrey) Evans of Stanton, grandchildren; Cara Jean (Paul) Ryder, Paul (Jessica) Haines, Melissa (Timothy) Gemmill, Lee (Tasha) Zahm, Cory (Amber) Lindsey, Matthew Evans and Scott (Brittney) Evans, Krista Heaton, Brian Collier, great grandchildren; Brandon ,Kyle, Kiarra, Crystal, Finn, Fiona, Mackenzie, Connor, Morgan, Benjamin, Ann, Oakley and Alex, siblings; Robert (Erma) Sparks of New Mexico, Clarence (Delrita) Sparks of Belding and Linda (Basil) Smith of Grand Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Pauline Sparks and sister-in-law; Colleen Sparks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Miriam. Committal prayers will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Friday with a rosary prayed at 7:30 pm at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Memorials may be given to the or Montcalm Community College Foundation Karen Hansen Nursing Scholarship. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Gayla's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 28, 2019