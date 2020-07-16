George John Demenov Sr., age 90, of Carson City, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
George was born August 21, 1929 in Carson City, the son of Maxium and Lena (Gre?) Demenov. He graduated from Carson City High School. George married Geraldine M. O'Conner on August 29, 1952 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Carson City. He was a hard working farmer and after retiring drove school bus for Carson City Schools.
George was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Carson City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. George had a great sense of humor and loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children Debbie (Gary) Coon, George (Diane) Demenov Jr., Terri (Rick) Jensen, Lisa (Dick) Gazella, Karen (Greg) Demenov Keiffer, Jimmy (Gwen) Demenov, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and special friend Katie Tucker.
George was preceded in death by his parents, wife, twin sister Alice Spaniolo and sisters Anna, Sophie, Mary and Stella.
An outdoor Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. Interment will follow at Maryknoll Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm with a Rosary and Prayer Service starting at 7:30 pm at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To view George's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.