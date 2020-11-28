1/1
Gerald Burgtorf
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald August Burgtorf, age 76 of Fowler, born June 4, 1944; taken suddenly, November 17, 2020. Dad was loud and friendly. He built a farm around the corner from where he grew up, living most of his life in Ronald Township. Known to friends as Jerry, he seemed to know everyone. He could build anything and fix everything. There are many homes and barns he helped friends build over the years. A neighbor in the true sense of the word. A skilled tinsmith; retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns. He worked nights and farmed days. He'd proudly say his girls could drive tractors as well as any boy. Serving his country aboard the USS Wright, he was proud his son also served in the Navy. He enjoyed playing cards. Cribbage was a favorite; he patiently taught his grandkids to play. He enjoyed spending time at our family property in Cheboygan.
With no opportunity to say goodbye; we lovingly honor him. We cherish these memories and life lessons. His surviving children, Audra (Brian) Gorby of Caledonia, Tanya (Jason) Denyes of Grand Rapids, Darren (Nicole) Burgtorf of Laingsburg; grandchildren, Blake (Kara) Gorby, Zane (Siara) Gorby, Morgan, Gavin and Skylar Denyes and Teagan Burgtorf.
Surviving wife Carol Burgtorf; half-sisters, Vicki Kellogg and Pam Chubb. Preceded in death by parents, William (Lillian) Burgtorf and Nellie (James) Kellogg; children William August and Andrea Marie; siblings Robert Burgtorf and Patricia Mull. He will be cremated with no service per his request.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 21, 2020
Carol i'm so sorry to hear about Gerry ,may the love of family and friends carry you through these tough times
Shirley Burgtorf
Family
November 19, 2020
Carol, I am so sorry for your loss.
Christine Martin
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
carol and family... gerry was one of the good guys.if anyone needed any help gerry was there to help them. he could fix and build anything. a jack of all trades. so sorry for your loss.
David Edwards
Friend
November 19, 2020
Carol, Jill and Brent....so so sorry for your loss.
Sandy Goerge
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the whole family. So sorry for you loss
Becki Woodhams
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Carol & family, I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Rhonda Sillman
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved