Gerald August Burgtorf, age 76 of Fowler, born June 4, 1944; taken suddenly, November 17, 2020. Dad was loud and friendly. He built a farm around the corner from where he grew up, living most of his life in Ronald Township. Known to friends as Jerry, he seemed to know everyone. He could build anything and fix everything. There are many homes and barns he helped friends build over the years. A neighbor in the true sense of the word. A skilled tinsmith; retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns. He worked nights and farmed days. He'd proudly say his girls could drive tractors as well as any boy. Serving his country aboard the USS Wright, he was proud his son also served in the Navy. He enjoyed playing cards. Cribbage was a favorite; he patiently taught his grandkids to play. He enjoyed spending time at our family property in Cheboygan.

With no opportunity to say goodbye; we lovingly honor him. We cherish these memories and life lessons. His surviving children, Audra (Brian) Gorby of Caledonia, Tanya (Jason) Denyes of Grand Rapids, Darren (Nicole) Burgtorf of Laingsburg; grandchildren, Blake (Kara) Gorby, Zane (Siara) Gorby, Morgan, Gavin and Skylar Denyes and Teagan Burgtorf.

Surviving wife Carol Burgtorf; half-sisters, Vicki Kellogg and Pam Chubb. Preceded in death by parents, William (Lillian) Burgtorf and Nellie (James) Kellogg; children William August and Andrea Marie; siblings Robert Burgtorf and Patricia Mull. He will be cremated with no service per his request.









