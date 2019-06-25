|
Gerald F. Larson age 89 of Saranac went to be with his Lord on June 22, 2019 in Ionia. He was born March 27, 1930 in Berlin Twp. the son of Elmer and Sarah (Aldrich) Larson.
Gerald graduated from Lake Odessa High School class of 1948. He was class president, member of the FFA and was an Allstate Football Player. In his early years Gerald worked as an appliance repairman for Whirlpool and then as the head of maintenance for the Saranac Creamery. Gerald spent most of his career as a Dairy Farmer in Berlin Township and then in his later years worked for the Lake Odessa Livestock Auction, he also loved working on and restoring older John Deere Tractors.
Gerald married Shirley Leroy August 13, 1950 she preceded him in death in 2001. He later married Deb Baylis on May 4, 2002.
Surviving are his loving wife Deb Larson of Saranac; children, Kathy (Mark) Adams of Saranac, Jim Larson of Grand Rapids and Laura (Paul) Rockhold of Ionia; step daughter, Tiffany (Mike) DeGraaf of Newaygo; grandchildren; Mike (Missy) Wilcox, Michelle (Jon) Pepper, Sarah Wilcox, Zach (Amanda) Larson, Max Larson, Hayden Larson, Josh (Pam) Rockhold, Luke Rockhold, Peter Rockhold, Samantha (Shane) MacKinnon and John Mitchell; brother, Richard Larson of South Carolina; sister in law, Jean Larson of Grand Rapids. 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Preceding Gerald in death were his parents, first wife Shirley, sister Grace Larson, brother Robert Larson, sister and brother-in-law Alice and John Smith and sister-in-law Marilyn Larson.
Special thanks to the Memory Care staff at Green Acres and Kindred Hospice.
Funeral Services for Gerald will be held Saturday, June 29th at 2:30 P.M. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with his grandson, Pastor Peter Rockhold officiating. Visitations will be on Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 1:30 until time of service. Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 25, 2019