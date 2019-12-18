|
|
Gerald ""Jerry"" Mulnix age 73 of Ionia, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Jerry was born on November 25, 1946 to Leroy and Marie (Steele) Mulnix in Ionia.
On May 18, 1974, Jerry married Mona Flint, and together they raised her children. He is preceded in death by his first wife Mona; February 18, 2013.
Their surviving children are; Trina Stanton of Manistee, Brenda Stanton of Ionia, Cindy (David) Kerr of Ionia, and Troy (Melissa) Stanton of Lowell; grandchildren, Sherry Atherton, Kim Atherton, Ken Atherton, Chad Stanton, Nicole (Kyle) Haney, Summer (Fred) Sprague, Deirdre Stanton, Bryant Stanton, Kailyn Stanton, Thomas Stanton, Angie (Doug) Leland, and Adam Kerr. Fifteen great-grand children and expecting one great-great grandchild.
On November 25, 2016 he married Mereita Sparks, who survives him along with her children. Fran Halliwill of Elm Hall, James McVeigh of Hubbardston, Marc McVeigh of Hubbardston, and Jane (John) Johnson of Ionia. Grandchildren, Michelle Irwin, Jayson Halliwill, Samantha Coston, and Josh Coston. Four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by one sister, Esther Irrer.
Jerry served in the Army from August 16, 1966 – August 1, 1969. He served in the Vietnam War. He worked at Lindell Drop Forge in Lansing, American Bumper in Ionia and ITM in Lowell. He hired in with the MDOC in August 2002 and he retired as a Corrections Officer from Richard Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, March of 2013
Jerry was a member of the Ionia Moose Lodge and the Hubbardston VFW Post 182. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to old country music at the moose. He also loved playing cards, dressing up with Mereita as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and going to country concerts with her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 19 at Shiloh Community Church with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. A Luncheon will be held at the Ionia Moose Lodge shortly after the service. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 18, 2019