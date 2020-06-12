Gerald L. Wright, 78, residing in AZ, formerly of MI, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Gerald was born November 23, 1941 in Palo, Michigan to the late Harold and Inez (Sutton) Wright. He married Sally (Ziehm) Philippi on September 1970 in Romeo, MI.

Gerald was a graduate of Carson City High School and Michigan State. He was in ROTC, and joined the US Army after graduating, serving during the Vietnam war as a Helicopter pilot (1966 – 1967). In 1977 he rejoined the Army as a full time reservist Budget Analyst retiring as a Colonel in 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Sally, 2 stepdaughters, Debra (Jake) and Sue, 3 grandchildren Carl, Carlee & Chris and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Julie (Wright) Giguere.

Service arrangements to be made at a later time.

