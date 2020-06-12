Gerald Wright
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. Wright, 78, residing in AZ, formerly of MI, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Gerald was born November 23, 1941 in Palo, Michigan to the late Harold and Inez (Sutton) Wright. He married Sally (Ziehm) Philippi on September 1970 in Romeo, MI.
Gerald was a graduate of Carson City High School and Michigan State. He was in ROTC, and joined the US Army after graduating, serving during the Vietnam war as a Helicopter pilot (1966 – 1967). In 1977 he rejoined the Army as a full time reservist Budget Analyst retiring as a Colonel in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Sally, 2 stepdaughters, Debra (Jake) and Sue, 3 grandchildren Carl, Carlee & Chris and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Julie (Wright) Giguere.
Service arrangements to be made at a later time.
Please let me know if you have any questions.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved