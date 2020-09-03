Gertrude Elaine Moore, 79, of Lake Odessa, passed away on August 28, 2020 at the Butterworth Campus of Spectrum Health.
She was born on May 28, 1941 to Joseph and Gertrude (Heckman) Fox in Ionia, MI. Gertrude worked as a prep cook for C&R restaurant where she made many a pie. On April 22, 1960 she married Maynard and he preceded her in death in 2009.
Gertrude is survived: Children; Roxanne Perkins, Donna M. Moore, Walter (Linda) Moore, Maynard (Mildred) Moore; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings Katherine Possehn and Phil Fox
She was preceded in death by: husband, Maynard Harris Moore, parents Gertrude and Joseph Fox, children Brian Douglas Moore and Tina Marie Magee, grandson Maynard Jesse Magee.
According to her wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held.
Memorials are suggested to the Ionia Commission on Aging. Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com