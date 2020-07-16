Gilbert "Alan" Brainard 69 of Lyons died Friday evening July 10, 2020 at SKLD in Ionia. Alan was born on July 6, 1951 in Lansing the son of William and Lavonne (Puffer) Brainard. He proudly graduated from Ionia High School with the Class of 1969 and later worked for 35 years at General Motors in Lansing, retiring in 2006.During his years at GM, Alan also served as a prison chaplain at the prisons in Ionia. He believed all men and women deserved a second chance and redemption from the Lord. Throughout his life Alan was generous, kindhearted, loving and helpful to his wife, children and anyone he came to know. You could always count on Alan for help, advice and friendship. He loved babies and spending time around with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and was a huge model train enthusiast, having most of the second floor of his home laid out in train tracks.
He was married on September 6, 1973 in Ionia to Deb Young. Alan is loved and survived by his wife Deb and their children; Tina Jo Brainard of Newaygo, Missy (Simon) Miller of Saranac, Niki (John) Stewart of Norman, Ok., Bill (Cheri) Brainard of Jacksonville, FL. his grandchildren, Sean Jones, Ryan (Lindsay) Brainard, Francheska Arvidson, Peter Toth, Lidya (Joshua) Huchingson, Sadie Gorham, Skylar Gorham, Zoe Gorham, Emma Gorham, Ashlynn (Braxton) Ruhstorfer, Aubrey Brainard, Mike Hay, Randy Hay, his great grandchildren, Eva JoAnn, Zoe, Xzavier, Robby, Charles, Jayce and one more on the way, his mother, Lavonne Davenport and siblings, Craig, Bruce, Robert, Alice and David. Alan was preceded in death by his father and a sister Christine. Visitation will be Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Please follow the 10 person rule, wear a mask if able and observe social distancing. A graveside funeral will be Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Oakwood Cemetery in Muir with Pastor John Prominski of Restore Church officiating. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
or the American Diabetes Foundation. To share a message of condolence, light a candle memory of Alan or order flowers, please visit www.jffh.com