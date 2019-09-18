|
April 29, 1938 – September 15, 2019
Gloria Jean was born on April 29, 1938 in Grand Rapids to Lyle Newell & Ilah (Vogg). Jean was very close with her father who raised her and her siblings, with the help of her grandmother Dorothy Newell.
Jean attended school in Godwin Heights. She was a bright student and a talented Jr. marksman; earning national recognition from Gerald R. Ford as a Distinguished Rifleman.
After graduating from the Davenport Institute of Business, Jean worked as a secretary in Grand Rapids. She and her husband Joe also ran their own business, Consolidated Heating & Cooling.
Jean had a very generous spirit! She loved going to yard sales and flea markets to hunt for treasures for others. She enjoyed collecting miniature figurines and always had a craft project in the works. She adored her cats, loved flowers and was an avid gardener for many years.
Most of all Jean loved her family! She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was the ultimate good neighbor too; always there to listen, ready to share anything of hers with you, and eager to enjoy a good laugh and tasty meal.
After a courageous battle with cancer, Gloria Jean went home to be with her Lord on September 15. Jean was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her dear family and friends!
She is survived by her loving sons David Whittemore of North Dakota and Duane (Denise) Whittemore of Grayling MI, her step-son Daniel Leson of Saranac, 3 grand-children Kendra, Camryn & Emma, 2 step-grandchildren, Kayleigh & Hannah, and special family members, Alyssa, Brittany & Christopher.
Jean is also survived by her beloved siblings, Bill Newell of Saranac, Dorothy (Steve) Luce of Byron Center and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved father, husband Joe and his son Joe Paul.
Jean is gone, but not forgotten. Jean will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We trust her memory will live on in our hearts as she lives on with the Lord in heaven!
A memorial service, with luncheon/visitation following, will be held on Thursday, September 19th at 11:00 am at Saranac Community Church with Pastor Becky Poor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saranac Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at https://services.simplycremationservice.com/obituary-listing
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 18, 2019