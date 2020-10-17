1/
Gordon Krey
1928 - 2020
Gordon Gerald Krey aged 92 of Ionia passed away October 10, 2020. He was born May 12, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Richard and Amalia (Kaiser) Krey. Gordon married Dorothea S. Henderson October 9, 1956 in Detroit. She preceded him in death April 1, 2015.
Gordon worked for TRW in Portland for 32 years before retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ionia. Gordon volunteered at Ionia Commission on Aging and Meals on Wheels.
Surviving are his children; Amy Lynn (Scott) Murphy of St. Peters, Missouri, Andrew Krey of Brookfield, Illinois and Robert Krey of Caledonia. Grandchildren; Christopher Murphy and Samantha Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothea, Brother Richard Krey and Sister Doris Krajewski.
Funeral Services will be held Noon, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ionia with Pastor Joe Fremer officiating. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
