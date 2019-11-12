Home

Simpson Family Funeral Homes
246 S. Main Street
Sheridan, MI 48884
(989) 291-3611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson Family Funeral Homes
246 S. Main Street
Sheridan, MI 48884
View Map
Greg Shurlow Obituary
Greg M. Shurlow, age 68 of Ionia, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sparrow Ionia Hospital.
Greg grew up on a farm outside of Sidney and was a 1969 graduate of Central Montcalm High School and a lifelong Hornets fan. In 1990 Greg was an assistant freshman football coach. Greg proudly served his country in the United States Army. He loved to collect baseball hats and would donate them to his fellow veterans. Greg liked going fishing and watching baseball and football.
Greg is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins and was preceded in death by his parents, Merton & Ina (Bunce) Shurlow and his brother, Roger Shurlow.
Memorial services celebrating Greg's life were held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan with Rev. Robert Braman officiating.
Memorial donation in Greg's memory may be directed to the Brady Sexton Memorial Fund and can be sent to P.O. Box 128, Stanton, MI 48888.
To leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Greg, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 12, 2019
