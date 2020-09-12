Gregory Freeman

Gregory Alan Freeman, a chiropractor in West Michigan, known for his love of music and the outdoors passed away on August 12, 2020 due to complications from a cerebral hemorrhage. He's the son of Harold and Florence Freeman. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Harold. He's survived by his wife of 30 years, Pamela Freeman, his daughter Jessica Freeman, his grandson Zane, his mother, Florence Freeman, and his siblings Kemper Freeman (Barb), Eric Freeman (Jeanne), Aaron Freeman and Catherine Hemingway (Brian). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.



He was a long time member of St. Pauls Anglican Catholic Church in Grand Rapids and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Further information coming.

