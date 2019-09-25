|
Harry Edgar Boyes, of Ionia, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Brighton, Michigan on September 20, 1924 to Fred Woolfenten Boyes and Vernona Pike Boyes. Harry grew up in Hartland, Michigan, where he worked on the family farm and attended school, graduating salutatorian of his high school class. While living in Hartland, he also attended the musical conservatory as part of the Hartland Project at Walden Woods, participating in many musical and theatrical productions. After high school, Harry attended Michigan State University.
Harry Married Coralane McLeod in May of 1951 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by his children, Charmaine (Robert) Miller, Charlene (Jim English) Boyes, Geoffrey (Joy) Boyes, and Margo (Steve) McCord; grandchildren, Ian Miller, Vincent (Kreena Lad) Miller, Derek Miller, Daniel (Blair) Boyes, Michael Boyes, Robert (Dionisia Quiroga) McCord, Paul (Ashley) McCord, and Thomas McCord, and great-grandchildren, Grayson Boyes, Laina McCord and Benicio McCord.
His sister, Barbara Brown of Oregon; niece, Stephanie Menk of Santa Barbara, CA; nephew, John Patterson of Benica, CA; many cousins, and a special caregiving friend, Cathy Blackmer also survive him.
Harry worked in the family businesses in his early life. Later he was employed in public relations and broadcasting; reporting the news and sports for WION of Ionia. He enjoyed working as the WJR Detroit, Capital Correspondent for a number of years. Later, Harry worked in Public Relations for the Michigan Education Association from which he retired in 1989.
His interest in politics translated into civic work as a long-time Ionia City Supervisor. He was a long-time active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Ionia, serving as a youth group leader, church treasurer and vestry member among many other activities he chaired and supported.
His writing interests led him to devote more than 20 years to editorship of the Clan Macleod society newsletter, garnering the publication several awards. His activity in the society led him and Coralane on several trips to Scotland and England as together they pursued her lifelong passion of genealogy.
The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ionia, with Fr. John Kirkman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the St. John's Parish Hall. Interment will immediately follow the service at Tuttle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider an offering to St. John's Episcopal Church, Ionia or the Nature Conservatory. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 25, 2019