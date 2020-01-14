|
|
Helen June Gierman of Ionia passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on July 19, 1922 in Sunfield Township; the daughter of Dale and Nellie (Hager) Figg.
Helen married the love of her life, Maynard Gierman on June 27, 1943. She and Maynard raised their three children in Sebewa Township and Ionia, Michigan.
Helen was known for her kind and gentle heart. She was a beautiful soul whose thoughtfulness touched the lives of many.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard (1978), her father Dale (1975), her mother Nellie (1979), and her dear sister Betty (2010).
Helen will be dearly missed by her children Jeffrey (Cheryl) Gierman, of Groveland, Florida, Sandra (Robert) Vroman of Ionia, and Pamela (Larry) Spitzley of Fenwick. She is also survived by her sister in-law Carol Ripmaster and special friend Jill Bohne.
Her very special grandchildren are Sherri Spohn, Scott (Patty) Gierman, Mark Vroman, Shawndra (Chad) Burnham, Camille (Zach) Greening, Kevin Gierman, Jonathan Gierman, Matt (Mary) Spitzley, and Cara (Ryan) Olson. Helen is also survived by nine great grandchildren.
Helen also treasured the wonderful relationships she had with her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful caregivers and staff at both Sparrow-Ionia Hospital and Green Acres of Ionia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15 fromHelen June Gierman of Ionia passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on July 19, 1922 in Sunfield Township; the daughter of Dale and Nellie (Hager) Figg.
Helen married the love of her life, Maynard Gierman on June 27, 1943. She and Maynard raised their three children in Sebewa Township and Ionia, Michigan.
Helen was known for her kind and gentle heart. She was a beautiful soul whose thoughtfulness touched the lives of many.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard (1978), her father Dale (1975), her mother Nellie (1979), and her dear sister Betty (2010).
Helen will be dearly missed by her children Jeffrey (Cheryl) Gierman, of Groveland, Florida, Sandra (Robert) Vroman of Ionia, and Pamela (Larry) Spitzley of Fenwick. She is also survived by her sister in-law Carol Ripmaster and special friend Jill Bohne.
Her very special grandchildren are Sherri Spohn, Scott (Patty) Gierman, Mark Vroman, Shawndra (Chad) Burnham, Camille (Zach) Greening, Kevin Gierman, Jonathan Gierman, Matt (Mary) Spitzley, and Cara (Ryan) Olson. Helen is also survived by nine great grandchildren.
Helen also treasured the wonderful relationships she had with her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful caregivers and staff at both Sparrow-Ionia Hospital and Green Acres of Ionia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. A family graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 16 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Helen may be made to the Ionia Habitat for Humanity or the Ionia County Commission on Aging. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
4-7 p.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. A family graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 16 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Helen may be made to the Ionia Habitat for Humanity or the Ionia County Commission on Aging. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 14, 2020