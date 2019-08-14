Ionia Sentinel Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunter Hunter


1997 - 2019
Hunter Hunter Obituary
Hunter John Hunter, age 22, of Lyons, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.He was born on April 1, 1997, the son of Jason and Kelly (Swain) Wieber. Hunter loved spending time with his aunt, April, camping with his family, and being in the outdoors. He enjoyed listening to all kinds of music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly; grandparents, Dennis Wieber and Delbert and Arla Swain. He is survived by his daughter, Ember; father, Jason Wieber; siblings, Lakin Ward, Tyler Ward, and Alex Ward; his grandmother, Lyn Wieber; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Marilyn V. Danielson at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Interment will be in Easton Cemetery, Ionia after a funeral luncheon at the Portland V.F.W. Post #4090. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 14, 2019
