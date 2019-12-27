|
|
Ila Dickson Sparks, 97, passed away on Christmas Morning, December 25, 2019, at Fountain View located in Lowell, Michigan. She was born on October 14, 1922, in Berlin Township, the daughter of James and Ethel Dickson. She was preceded in Sparks, her parents, a sister Keitha Joslin, and brothers Donald and Richard Dickson.
On June 17, 1942, she married the love of her life Stephen A. Sparks at the Jefferson Air Force Barracks Chapel, located in St. Louis, Missouri, during WWII. During their 74 years of marriage, they raised six children: James Sparks and Chris Segerlind of Saranac, Marquis (Mary Jo) of Belding, Dan Sparks and Deb Bowl of Lowell, Sonya (Ed) Dworak of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Michael (Barbara) of Saranac, and Sylvia Timmerman of Grand Rapids. She is also survived by her grandchildren Carrie Bunting and Carl Bietner of Ionia, Leslie (Anthony) Spera of China, Brian Sparks and Kristi Sigafoose of Belding, Dan (Candice) Sparks of Lowell, Amy Sparks of Coopersville, Angie (Chris) Cowell of Cedar Springs, Brayton (Kate) Sparks of Conneticut, Megann Timmerman of Grand Rapids, Courtney Timmerman of Kentucky, step-grandchildren, Haylee Sigafoose and Cameron Birch, great-grandchildren Allison (David) Emig of Holland, MI, Michael Bunting of Chicago, Mya Bianchi attending GVU, Kya Sparks attending MSU, Madison Sparks, Cooper Sparks, Lily Spera and great-great granddaughter Mackenzie Emig and Baby Emig on the way.
Besides helping out on the family farm and raising her six children, Ila enjoyed cooking and baking, (No one could make an apple pie like Ila!), playing cards, dancing, embroidery, selling Avon products, and watching Days of Our Lives, game shows and Lawrence Welk on TV. She was a member of the Boston-Saranac Historical Society, Saranac Red Hats and the Veteran of Foreign Wars.
Funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Saranac Community Church. Visitation is on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home, Saranac, Ml. Internment will take place at the River Ridge Cemetery, Belding, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boston-Saranac Historical Society in memory of Ila Sparks. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 27, 2019