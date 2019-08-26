|
Iris A Harrington age 80 of Hastings, MI passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1938 in Caroline, New York. She married Charles Harrington on August 23, 1978. He passed away in 2011. She enjoyed antiquing and photography. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association; horses were her passion.
Surviving are her son Scott (Vicki) Eighmey of Sparta, WI; grandchildren Jessica (Mike) Willis of Lowell, Jerald Eighmey of Sparta, WI, Kendra (Marc) Finch of Sparta, WI; 5 great grandchildren, siblings Rick Dobson of Ithaca, NY, Bruce Lott of Ithaca, NY, Patricia (Bill) Lower of Ithaca, NY, Dawn Greene of Ithaca, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, 3 sisters and special friend Sharon Whaley.
Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Saranac on Thursday, August 29th at 1:00 PM with Scott Eighmey officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service (11-1). Memorial contributions may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 26, 2019