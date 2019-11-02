|
Jack Stanley Collier, age 90, of Ionia, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1928 in Ionia, the son of Harry and Mable (Hill) Collier. Jack was retired from the Department of Corrections after many years of loyal service. He was known as "Cadillac Jack", he enjoyed gambling, and taking trips to Florida. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Lance and Geraldine Szymobroski, and Maxine Suilborski; brother, Harry Collier, Jr. Surviving are his significant other, Barb Parks; nieces, Cheryl (Joe) Curler and Tina (Joe) Swartz; nephews, John (Nancy) Szymobroski, Jim Lance, and Dennis Lance. There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 2, 2019