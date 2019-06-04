Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Ionia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Jack Wustman Obituary
Jack H. Wustman aged 68 of Ionia passed away June 1, 2019. He was born March 10, 1951 in Byron Center, Michigan the son of John T. and Jurane D. (Boes) Wustman. Jack married Cheryl Grieves September 28, 1974 in Grand Rapids. He would later go on to work for Johnson Controls as a Machinist. After his retirement he worked at Class A Auto Parts in Ionia.
Jack loved to tinker, enjoyed hunting and loved people.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years Cheryl Wustman of Ionia. Son Jacob (Loni) Wustman of Ionia. Grandson Oliver Wustman of Ionia. Siblings Mary Peck of Hudsonville, Cyndy (Dan) Kopp of Wayland, J.T. (Katy) Wustman of Byron Center and Joannie (Scott) Bouman of Holland. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother in law Jerry Peck and Mother and Father in law Bertha and Phil Grieves.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 15th at the Ionia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with John Colburn Jr. officiating. Those wishing may make contributions to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 4, 2019
