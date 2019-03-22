|
|
Jacolyn Christensen, age 87 of Ionia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Jacolyn was born January 7, 1932 the daughter of Frank and Edith (Moore) Hall in Ionia, MI. She was a kitchen supervisor for Eight Cap School for several years and owned and operated her own catering and concessions company for 30 years. Jacolyn was a life member and president of the ladies auxiliary at the VFW Post 5065 in Sheridan.
Jacolyn is survived by her children, Leanne Christensen of New York, Rex Christensen of Ionia and Kay (John) Hudgins of Alabama; grandchildren, Chase (Lauren) Christensen, Sean Hudgins and Sarah (Seth) Owens; great-grandchildren, Elise, Tiegen, Chase Jr., Raelynn, Jillian and Rhett; and her special friend, Edna Meyers.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held, 1:00 PM on Monday, March 25 at Shiloh Community Church with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service (11:00 am – 1:00 pm). Memorial Contributions can be made to the family for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 22, 2019