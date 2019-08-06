|
James D. Brown, of Newberry, passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019, at the age of 75. Jim was the devoted husband of Geraldine, and the proud father of three children.
Jim was born on January 24, 1944 in Newberry, MI, to L.D. and Stella Brown. He received his degree in Social Work from Michigan State University and spent thirty years living in Ionia, MI where he worked initially at the Ionia State Hospital, and later at the Department of Social Services as a Children's Protective Services specialist for Ionia and Montcalm counties.
Jim had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. After retiring from his career, Jim and Jerri returned to Newberry, where Jim spent much of his time fishing the abundant trout streams of his youth. He was a talented musician, and would frequently entertain and regale friends and family with his singing and strumming. His choice of songs was prolific and often spontaneous. Any incident, however trivial or mundane, was capable of prompting Jim to croon a few relevant lines, a unique and fun trait his children and grandchildren enjoyed throughout their lives.
Jim was an active member of the Elks Lodge #1705, for a time serving as Exalted Ruler. He had a wise, kind, and compassionate spirit, which he shared freely. He enjoyed politics, history, and polite debate.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard "Dick" Brown, and his wife Jerri. He is survived by his children Jennifer (Scott) Stephens, David (Karen) Brown, and Jessica (Dan) Rockey. Grandchildren Jordan Stephens, Ryan Stephens, Kaelyn Brown, Landon Brown, Alexis Rockey, Evelyn Rockey, Olivia Rockey, Isaiah Rockey, Vivian Rockey, and Titus Rockey. His sisters Barb Pentland and Elizabeth Mains, and stepmother Roseann Brown, in addition to nieces, nephews, special extended family members, and many beloved friends.
A memorial service is being held on Monday, August 12th at the Newberry Presbyterian Church, 113 W John St, Newberry, MI with the Pastor Mary Brooks presiding. Visitation is at 10 o'clock, funeral service is at 11 o'clock, with a light luncheon to follow. Condolences may be expressed at watkinsfuneralhomes.com and beaulieufuneralhome.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 6, 2019