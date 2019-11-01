Home

James Ekwall


1931 - 2019
James Ekwall Obituary
James Garrett Ekwall aged 88 of Ionia formerly of Saranac passed away October 29, 2019 in Ionia. He was born February 17, 1931 in Chicago the son of Garrett E. and Marjorie (Kraft) Ekwall. Jim graduated from high school in 1948 in Evanston, Illinois. He went on to the University of Michigan, graduating in 1952 with a bachelor's in English with honors.
He enlisted in the Army serving from 1955 to 1958. He attended intelligence school in 1955 as an analyst. While serving he received commendations as a Marksman, Sharpshooter and a Good Conduct Medal. Jim served 2 and a half years in the Panama Canal followed by the Army reserve until 1963.
He worked as an Editor for World Books in Chicago, Illinois. Jim's passion in life was Reading, Collecting Books and eating chocolate cake. He lived in Illinois, Arizona and California before making his home in Ionia.
Surviving Jim are his Sister Janet Britt and Nephew Raymond of California.
Upon his request there will be no services. Burial will take place in Tuttle Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 1, 2019
