James Green

Dr. James C. Green of Fountain Hills, AZ and formerly Ionia, Michigan peacefully passed away on October 12. Doc/Jim/Dad was loved by his family, friends, and his patients. Doc Green had a presence in the Ionia community for many years not only as a family physician but also the team Doc on the sidelines of all the high school sporting events. Doc was always willing to care for anyone in need. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, of 63 years and his 3 children, Dawn Green, Curt Green and Leslie Bruenn and her husband Carl. Poppy, as he was known to his grandchildren, has four surviving grandchildren, Ashley Allen and her husband Gregg, Emily Green, Griffin Green and Kelsy Kilmer along with his predeceased grandson Kyle Kilmer. Donations may be made in his honor to The Wounded Warrior Project
or any Veteran's group. Services were private.