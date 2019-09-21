|
James William Hayden, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family. Jim led a very active life. Unfortunately, over the past 5 months he suffered many health complications.
Jim worked his entire life in the automotive industry, starting at the age of 14 washing cars for George Coe in Ionia, Michigan. After attending Central Michigan University, he went to work for George's son, Orson E. Coe, Sr. He later partnered with Orson E. Coe, Jr. and together they formed Coe-Hayden Motors. After selling this business, he went on to become General Manager of Orson E. Coe Pontiac – GMC under Orson Sr. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He retired after many dedicated years in 2002. As retirement did not suit him, he returned to the automotive industry working with Dan Pfeiffer at his Grand Rapids Infinity location, becoming General Manager of Dan Pfeiffer Automotive until July 3, 2015, when he ultimately retired after 60 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen, of 59 years, along with his daughter, Cindy (Ken) McKee, sons, Bob (Irene) Hayden and Dave (Jennifer) Hayden, grandchildren, Travis (Anna) McKee and Michelle (Brad) Wilson, Jimmy Hayden, Justin, Shane, and Kyle Nutt; Jack and Alec Hayden; great-grandson, Connor Wilson; along with his brother, Joe Hayden and sister, Ella Madsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann Hayden and a sister, Patricia Meyers.
Jim loved his family and treasured them endlessly. He was an avid golfer his whole life, enjoyed traveling the world, and was the type of man everybody loved. He was one of those rare people about whom you never heard a bad word.
Jim had a great sense of humor until the very end. He never complained, he loved being around people, and he always found the good in everyone. His family was his life. He was the most generous, giving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Brown at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 434 High St., Ionia. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m., Sunday September 22, 2019 at Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia and one hour prior to the Mass at church on Monday. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. For those wishing, contributions may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul School or Church or the ISD - Autism Walks Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 21, 2019