James William Kerr, 83, of Ionia, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, August 11th 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 27, 1935 in Dayton Tennessee, the son of Andrew and Mary Kerr.
James married his "One and Only Rosie" on April 17, 1965. James served 8 years in the United States Air Force and was employed with General Motors for 27 years until his retirement.
James was a very devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and cherished every moment spent with them. He was a positive role model and passionate about instilling family values. He preached to everyone he knew to love your family above anything else. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always brought the wildlife home with gardening, bird feeders, his pond of fish and turtles. He passed on his passion for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed flea markets, camping at his property in Sheridan, bingo, and going to the casino. In his younger years he enjoyed dancing especially the twist and was known to be the limbo champ! He touched many lives along the way by opening his home up to anyone in need. Many people called him dad.
Preceding James in death are his parents, sons James Jr. and Michael, grandson Steven Michael Jr., great-grandson Ryder Vance, mother and father-in-law, Bud and Lucille Montgomery, brother-in-laws Bud and Scotty Montgomery and Casey Croff.
Surviving are his wife Rose of 54 years, his children Allen Kerr, Steven (Nancy) Kerr, Mary Ann (Michael) Owen, and Melissa (Steve) Barber. Grandchildren Christopher (Krista) Kerr, Michael Kerr, Courtney (Mike) Vance, Dalton and Zackary Kerr, Derek Marshall, Matthew Denslow, Andrew and Maycee Carrier, Steven, Makenzie, and Carson Barber. Great granddaughters, Ellee Carrier, Chloe Cardenas-Kerr, Remi and Brynlee Vance. Siblings Barb Morgan, Andrew (Becky) Kerr, Raymond (Carolyn) Kerr, Valerie (Fred) Gave, David (Cindy) Kerr, Debbie Artis, and Velma Croff. In-laws Barb (Maynard) Helmer, Barb Montgomery, Beverly Minaker and Billie Montgomery.
Funeral Services will be officiated by Pastor Kenneth Harger at Lehman Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A luncheon will follow at the Ionia Moose.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm and 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street Ionia MI. Online condolences may be made at lehmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 14, 2019