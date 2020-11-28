Dear Teresa and Family,

We were so sorry to learn of Jim's passing. Our paths have crossed many times over the years. My family always had a special place in their hearts for your family. We were so happy you were able to be in our wedding and will always remember that. He was a great person and will be sadly by his family and friends. Our love and prayers are with you all.

With deepest sympathy.

Joyce and Bob Nelson

