James Emerson McCarty of Saranac, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 22, from pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born in Grand Rapids on May 30, 1947, the first child of Emerson and Beatrice (McCleary) McCarty, who preceded him in death.
He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Sykes, in 1968. Jim graduated from Alma College in 1969, and the two worked closely together at McCarty Communications where Jim served as owner and president.
He'll be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Teresa; his two daughters, Heather and Bob Hemmingsen of Belding and Annette Goss and Mark Johnston of Greenville; his grandchildren, Jozelyn and Wyatt Goss of Greenville; his brother Bob McCarty of Kennebunk, Maine, and sister Cheryl McCarty Pell of Williamston; and in-laws Tanya McCarty of Acton, Massachusetts, Rod Sykes of Saranac and Ron and Lisa Sykes of Grand Ledge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim had many close and kind friends whom he loved and cherished, including the Cochrun family. The McCartys and Cochruns spent every New Year's Day together for the past 60 years watching the Rose Bowl.
Although Jim was an avid golfer, his family and his faith always came first. He loved spending time in Ft. Myers, Florida, and planning family and friend vacations. One of his favorite trips was introducing his grandchildren to Mickey Mouse at Disney World. He was a lifetime member of Saranac Community Church, where he served on numerous boards, commissions and stewardship campaigns. His creativity and oratory skills were gifts. Once while promoting a church golf outing, he donned typical golfing garb and shot a plastic golf ball down the middle aisle of the church.
Service was important to Jim as well. He was a charter member of the Saranac Lions Club. He served on the Davenport University Foundation Board of Directors, was involved in numerous committees for Saranac Community Schools and was a member of the Independent Bank Board of Directors for many years. For 25 years, he was an active member on the Ionia County Community Foundation Advisory Board and was the founder and editor of the organization's newsletter.
Throughout his life, his faith sustained him and he would often quote his favorite Bible verse, Romans 8:28.
His family is grateful to all of those who sent a card or furnished a meal or said a prayer or helped out in any way during his illness. He was humbled by the outpouring of love.
The family would like to thank Faith Hospice, the staffs of Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital and the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion and Dr. Manish R. Sharma for the skilled and kind care they provided for Jim.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saranac Community Church and the Ionia County Community Foundation.
Immediate family will attend private services and a celebration of Jim's life will be held next spring when it is safe to gather. Funeral services will be livestreamed 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 on Lake Funeral Homes Facebook page. Arrangements are cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com