James W. "Jim" McGuire, 90, of Belding, passed away Monday evening, September 23, 2019 in Lowell. Jim was born on January 6, 1929 in Grand Rapids, the son of Howard and Mary (Driscoll) McGuire.
Jim graduated from Belding High School with the Class of 1948 and while in high school played football and basketball. After high school he served in the US Army just prior to the Korean War. As a young man to well into his retirement years Jim was always a hard worker. He had recently joked about his work career that his first job was a roofer then an apple farmer and then worked in tool and die. In 1974 he designed and built his own car crushing machine which he operated from 1974-1999 and his son Ted working along side of him from 1982 until they sold the crusher. Jim enjoyed antique tractors especially the antique tractor pulls, boating on Lake Michigan and deer hunting. He also loved attending Belding High School football games, traveling to the UP in a motor home with his family to watch the play offs. Jim also went to all of his granddaughters high school basketball games and later when McKenzie played basketball at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. He also enjoyed the fun times he spent time shopping with his daughters Kelly and Shawn. While Jim was known to have strong opinions he valued his friendships and would do anything to help his friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is loved and survived by his children; Kelly (Denny) Zander of Las Vegas, Ted McGuire, Shawn (Shad) Breimayer, Tom McGuire all of Belding, grandchildren; Bryan Rowley, Shannon Hall, Teddy McGuire, Lucas McGuire, McKenzie Breimayer, Hallee Breimayer, Kyran Breimayer, great grandchildren; Kayla, Aniyah, great great grandchild Bentli, brothers; Joe (Mary) McGuire of Grand Rapids and Bill (Chris) McGuire of Beantown, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; Betty Malone and Ellen Punches.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Belding with Father Jim Wyse as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before mass at church. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Parnell. Memorials may be given to the Belding Freedom Wall or IM Kids 3rd Meal (a charity helping children in Ionia County). Envelopes will be available before mass at church and Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Jim's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 28, 2019