James Wheeler
1948 - 2020
James Pearl Wheeler, age 72, of Ionia, formerly of Clarklake, MI, passed away at Sparrow Health in Lansing on Saturday, November 28, 2020 due to Covid complications. He was born at Jackson, MI to Clarence L. and Dorothy M. (Carter) Wheeler and they preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his wife, Carol (James) Wheeler; three children, James Wheeler of Jackson, Lori Wheeler of Jackson and Ron (Jaenn Jo) Wheeler of Castle Rock, CO; step-son, David Lawrence of Jackson; six grandchildren, Devon, Erika, Malcolm, Jamie, Kaitlyn and Jarod; two step-granddaughters, Taylor and Shelby Miles; five great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Wheeler of Poplar Grove, IL; several nieces and nephews. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Michigan Center High School. He retired as a truck driver from Yellow Freight with over 30 years of service. Jim was an avid hunter and enjoyed time with his family. Cremation has taken place and no public services are planned at this time. Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center, MI www.arthur-day.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
820 Fifth Street
Michigan Center, MI 49254
(517) 764-3211
5 entries
December 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. Jim and I used to deer hunt, as teenagers, camping out near Luther, Michigan, with his parents, Lindy and Dorothy, the Wetzels, the Taylors and my folks, Jack and Bea English. Those were good days, along with all the fun times at the Wheeler's soft serve ice cream store at Jefferson Road and U.S. 127. My Dad and Jim's Dad used to work, together, at the Ampco Twist Drill Company, in Jackson, in the 1940's.
Carl English
Friend
December 2, 2020
To my sister Lori.
You have my deepest sympathies. My thoughts and prayers are with you Sis. I have very good memories of your Dad, Grandma and Grandpa I will carry with me always. Give my condolences to his wife and the rest of the family.
Love,
Wendi Smith
North Chesterfield, VA
Wendi Smith
Family
December 2, 2020
Carol and Family,
So sorry to read of Jim's passing. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Diane O'Leary
December 1, 2020
Linda, Carol and Family, So, so sorry to read of the passing of Jim so early. Rest assured you are in our thoughts and prayers. I have many memories of Jim living across the street back when my sister, Peg, and Jerry lived in the Clarklake farm, and later on, us. Char and I will always remember sharing memories of fish fries, birthdays and restaurant outings with Dorothy & Clarence, Linda, and Jim & Carol. Give our best to everyone, even under such sad circumstances. Love, Jack and Char in AZ
Jack and Char Raby
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jim. I use to live at Clark Lake next to Mr and Mrs Wheeler. What a great family.
Alison Reniger Divish
Neighbor
