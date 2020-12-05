Linda, Carol and Family, So, so sorry to read of the passing of Jim so early. Rest assured you are in our thoughts and prayers. I have many memories of Jim living across the street back when my sister, Peg, and Jerry lived in the Clarklake farm, and later on, us. Char and I will always remember sharing memories of fish fries, birthdays and restaurant outings with Dorothy & Clarence, Linda, and Jim & Carol. Give our best to everyone, even under such sad circumstances. Love, Jack and Char in AZ

Jack and Char Raby

