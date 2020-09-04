James E. White aged 68 of Muir passed away September 2, 2020. He was born September 30, 1951 in Carson City the son of Frank J. and Bettie M. (Gee) White Sr.
Jim attended Ionia Public Schools graduating with the class of 1969. He entered the Army following high school.
Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter, he loved watching NASCAR and feeding his animals. He will be remembered by his family as a kind and gentle soul.
Surviving Jim are his brothers; Frank (Mickey) White Jr. of Barryton, Robert (Sue) White of Portland. Nieces and Nephews; Robert (Victoria) White II, Steven White, Melissa White, and Luke (Julie) White. 7 great nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Muir, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Noon with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be at the Cemetery one hour prior to services. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com