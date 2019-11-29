Home

James Wood Obituary
James "Jim" William Wood age 75 of Saranac, MI passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania on July 19, 1944 the son of Ernest and Mary Wood. Jim married Karen Aikens on May 9, 2009. Having served in the military, Jim was a proud Navy man. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his dogs.
Surviving are his wife Karen Wood of Saranac; son Michael Wood; daughter Melissa Wood; step children Karrie (Bruce) Selleck of Orleans, Todd (Jennifer) DenHouten of Ionia, Chris (Kari) Harrington of Greenville and Gerald Harrington of Geenville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Cheryl Burgess of New York and Nancy Weersing of Grand Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Mark Wood.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. A celebration at Renucci's will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 29, 2019
