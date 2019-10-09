Home

Lehman Funeral Homes - Ionia
220 Rich Street
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-2250
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes - Ionia
220 Rich Street
Ionia, MI 48846
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes - Ionia
220 Rich Street
Ionia, MI 48846
1940 - 2019
Janet Kennedy Obituary
Janet A. (Morey) Kennedy, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at Butterworth Hospital on October 5, 2019. Janet was born in Ionia on May 25, 1940, the daughter of LeMar and Adah (Letts) Morey. She grew up in Ionia and attended Ionia High School. She married Robert "Bob" Kennedy on January 30, 1959 and they shared over 50 years of marriage. She enjoyed watching sports on T.V., especially the Detroit Tigers and college basketball. Janet also loved to knit and read.
Janet worked at Todd and Ross Gas Station helping with bookkeeping and also filled in occasionally at the Auto Body Credit Union.
Surviving are her three daughters, Barbara (Kris) Haskins, Lynn (Bernie) Ardis, and Wendy (Greg) Wehler; grandchildren, Kyle Haskins, Amber (Mike) Folkert, Hillary (Brian) Vamstad, Dalton Wehler, Ryleigh Wehler, Bernie Ardis II, and Jason Ardis; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Shirley) Morey; sister-in-law, Pat Gustafson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brother, Robert Morey; and niece, Dawn Morey.
The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Nancy Patera at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10. 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Ionia. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ionia County Animal Shelter or the Ionia Moose Lodge. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 9, 2019
