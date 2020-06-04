Janice Eavey
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Marie Eavey, age 57 of Muir, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1962 to John and Jennie (Hungerford) Ferguson in Lakeview, MI. On May 21, 1994 she married the love of her life, Lonnis Eavey.
Janice loved spending time with her family and getting together for the 4th of July. She also enjoyed garage saling and hummingbirds.
Janice is survived by her husband of 26 years, Lonnis of Muir; children, Navilla Ferguson (Travis Rogers) of Ionia, Myles (Heather) Eavey of Muir, Kenton Eavey of Muir, Lonnis Eavey of Muir, Holly (Jimmy) Clack of Stanwood, Candis Eavey of Ionia, Nikole Eavey (John) of Vestaburg and Amber (Thomas) Olney of Belding; brothers, Jack (Bev) Ferguson of Edmore, Bruce (Penny) Ferguson of Vestaburg, Jeff (Connie) Ferguson of Edmore, Brian (Sandy) Ferguson of Edmore, James (Sherri) Ferguson of Vestaburg and Robert (Katrina) Ferguson of Edmore; sisters, Barb Woodard of Ypsilanti, Bonnie (Zack) Groce of St. Louis, Shirley Groce of Indiana, Julie (Greg) Sheldon of Big Rapids and Terri (Lonnie) Lamb of Crystal; 28 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Gloria Kirby.
Funeral Services will be private. Services will be live streamed on Lake Funeral Homes Inc.'s Facebook page at 1 PM Saturday, June 6. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved