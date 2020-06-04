Janice Marie Eavey, age 57 of Muir, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1962 to John and Jennie (Hungerford) Ferguson in Lakeview, MI. On May 21, 1994 she married the love of her life, Lonnis Eavey.
Janice loved spending time with her family and getting together for the 4th of July. She also enjoyed garage saling and hummingbirds.
Janice is survived by her husband of 26 years, Lonnis of Muir; children, Navilla Ferguson (Travis Rogers) of Ionia, Myles (Heather) Eavey of Muir, Kenton Eavey of Muir, Lonnis Eavey of Muir, Holly (Jimmy) Clack of Stanwood, Candis Eavey of Ionia, Nikole Eavey (John) of Vestaburg and Amber (Thomas) Olney of Belding; brothers, Jack (Bev) Ferguson of Edmore, Bruce (Penny) Ferguson of Vestaburg, Jeff (Connie) Ferguson of Edmore, Brian (Sandy) Ferguson of Edmore, James (Sherri) Ferguson of Vestaburg and Robert (Katrina) Ferguson of Edmore; sisters, Barb Woodard of Ypsilanti, Bonnie (Zack) Groce of St. Louis, Shirley Groce of Indiana, Julie (Greg) Sheldon of Big Rapids and Terri (Lonnie) Lamb of Crystal; 28 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Gloria Kirby.
Funeral Services will be private. Services will be live streamed on Lake Funeral Homes Inc.'s Facebook page at 1 PM Saturday, June 6. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.